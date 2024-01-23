TPG and Health Velocity Capital back Compass Surgical Partners

Latham & Watkins served as legal counsel to TPG while Crowe LLP advised on accounting, tax, and IT.

McDermott Will & Emery served as legal counsel to Compass

Compass Surgical Partners, a Raleigh, North Carolina-based surgery center management, acquisition, and development firm, has secured an investment from TPG and Health Velocity Capital. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We have known DJ and the Compass team for a number of years and are excited to partner with such a high caliber team and company. Compass offers deep strategic and operational expertise to guide its provider partners through the complexities of ASC development and management,” said Zach Ferguson, a partner at TPG in a statement. “This investment is a continuation of our longstanding investment thesis around partnering with great operators to build leading ambulatory care networks through joint ventures with health systems and physician groups.”

Latham & Watkins served as legal counsel to TPG while Crowe LLP advised on accounting, tax, and IT. McDermott Will & Emery served as legal counsel to Compass.

Based in San Francisco, TPG has $212 billion of assets under management.

Health Velocity Capital invests in healthcare software and services companies.