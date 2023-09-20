TPG appoints Sarvananthan as managing partner to lead Asia and Middle East

In this role, Sarvananthan will continue to support TPG’s existing businesses and expansion across Asia and will additionally focus on the firm’s strategic partnerships and growth in the Middle East.

Sarvananthan will continue as co-managing partner of TPG Capital Asia

Sarvananthan joined TPG in 2014 as a partner

Founded in San Francisco in 1992, TPG has $139 billion of assets under management

TPG has named Ganen Sarvananthan as a managing partner to lead Asia and the Middle East.

In this role, Sarvananthan will continue to support TPG’s existing businesses and expansion across Asia and will additionally focus on the firm’s strategic partnerships and growth in the Middle East.

Sarvananthan will continue as co-managing partner of TPG Capital Asia, the firm’s Asia-dedicated late-stage private equity business, in partnership with Co-Managing Partners Joel Thickins (Australia) and Puneet Bhatia (India).

“We see Asia and the Middle East as priorities and significant growth areas for the firm,” said Jon Winkelried, CEO of TPG in a statement. “Ganen brings decades of experience growing businesses and a distinct global perspective to this role.”

Sarvananthan joined TPG in 2014 as a partner and has since held several leadership roles within the firm’s Asia business, most recently as co-managing partner of TPG Capital Asia and co-head of Southeast Asia. Sarvananthan has been a member of TPG’s board of directors since its inception.

Founded in San Francisco in 1992, TPG has $139 billion of assets under management.