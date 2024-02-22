TPG-backed Delinea to buy software firm Fastpath

Delinea is a provider of privileged access management solutions for the modern hybrid enterprise

Delinea, which is backed by TPG, has agreed to acquire Fastpath, a Des Moines, Iowa-based software firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Fastpath is a portfolio company of Pamlico Capital.

Delinea is a provider of privileged access management solutions for the modern hybrid enterprise.

“There is a powerful synergy between Fastpath and Delinea,” said Charles Snellgrove, CEO of Fastpath in a statement. “In today’s landscape, business leaders face a complex set of security challenges. By bolstering capabilities to enhance privileged access, controls, and governance, organizations can effectively mitigate cybersecurity risks. The collaboration between Fastpath and Delinea marks a transformative milestone in identity security, offering unparalleled insights and control over user access and privileges.”

Raymond James represented Fastpath on the deal.

Founded in 1992, TPG is headquartered in New York City.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Pamlico invests in communications, healthcare, services, and software sectors across North America.