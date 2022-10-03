TPG-backed Fandom acquires entertainment and gaming brands from Red Ventures

Fandom is a fan platform

Fandom reaches more than 350 million unique visitors per month and hosting more than 250,000 wikis

Fandom, which is backed by TPG Capital, has acquired a portfolio of entertainment and gaming brands from Red Ventures. These brands include GameSpot, Metacritic, TV Guide, GameFAQs, Giant Bomb, Cord Cutters News and Comic Vine.

“Today’s announcement marks the beginning of a new chapter for Red Ventures and Fandom, and we couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead,” said Christina Miller, chief strategy officer at Red Ventures, in a statement. “With Fandom at the helm, we are confident these brands and their teams will be well-equipped to continue empowering and connecting gaming and entertainment audiences around the globe, while Red Ventures continues to focus on unlocking the next phase of growth and evolution of its strong stable of decision-making brands.”

Red Ventures is home to a diverse portfolio of industry-leading brands and businesses, strategic partnerships, and proprietary technology – including Bankrate, Lonely Planet, CNET, The Points Guy and BestColleges.