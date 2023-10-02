TPG buys Forcepoint’s Global Governments and Critical Infra unit

Sean Berg, Forcepoint G2CI’s president, is appointed CEO of the new company

TPG has completed the acquisition of Forcepoint’s Global Governments and Critical Infrastructure (G2CI) business from Francisco Partners.

The transaction separates Forcepoint’s G2CI and commercial businesses, according to a release. G2CI will now become an independent cybersecurity provider for the defense, intelligence, and critical national infrastructure industries.

Sean Berg, Forcepoint G2CI’s president, is appointed CEO of the new company, effective immediately. Berg will focus on the company’s strategy on global growth and business expansion.

Peter Leav has joined the new company’s board of directors as executive chairman. Leav most recently served as president and CEO of McAfee.

Francisco Partners will maintain a minority stake in Forcepoint’s G2CI. The firm will continue to own Forcepoint’s commercial business.

“The transaction provides Forcepoint G2CI with additional flexibility and resources to build upon its trusted platform, serving as a partner of choice to agencies amid an ever-changing operating environment,” said Tim Millikin, partner at TPG.

TPG agreed to acquire G2CI unit in July. TPG acquired the business through TPG Capital, its US and European private equity platform.

Forcepoint is a cybersecurity company based in Austin.

TPG is a global alternative asset management firm based in San Francisco. It has $139 billion of assets under management.

Francisco Partners is a global investment firm that invests in technology and technology-enabled businesses. It has offices in San Francisco, London, and New York.

Citi and Barclays served as financial advisors, and Paul Hastings served as legal advisor to Forcepoint and Francisco Partners. Piper Sandler served as financial advisor to TPG, and Davis Polk & Wardwell served as legal counsel.