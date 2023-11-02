TPG completes Angelo Gordon buyout

Moving forward, Angelo Gordon will operate as TPG Angelo Gordon, a $74 billion credit and real estate investing platform within TPG.

TPG has closed its previously announced acquisition of Angelo Gordon, a New York-based alternative investment manager. No financial terms were disclosed.

Moving forward, Angelo Gordon will operate as TPG Angelo Gordon, a $74 billion credit and real estate investing platform within TPG.

“This is a milestone transaction for TPG, representing an important step in our continued evolution as a diversified global alternative asset manager,” said Jon Winkelried, CEO of TPG in a statement. “As we continue to operate and invest in dynamic markets, the addition of Angelo Gordon expands our capabilities and creates highly compelling investment opportunities.”

Ardea Partners LP acted as lead financial advisor to TPG with J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley also providing financial advice. Goldman Sachs and Piper Sandler acted as financial advisor to Angelo Gordon and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal counsel.

Founded in San Francisco in 1992, TPG has $213 billion of assets under management.