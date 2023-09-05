TPG recruits Vazquez-Ubarri as COO

Vazquez-Ubarri joined TPG in 2018

TPG has named Anilu Vazquez-Ubarri as chief operating officer.

Vazquez-Ubarri succeeds Ken Murphy, who will retire from the firm after a planned transition period.

“As we continue to grow our platform and expand our investment capabilities, it’s critical that our operating infrastructure aligns with our mandate and focus on continuous innovation. Anilu has been at the forefront of several milestones at the firm, including our IPO in 2022 and our recent acquisition of Angelo Gordon. She is a highly skilled and strategic operator whose leadership and counsel are valued at every level of our organization,” said Jon Winkelried, CEO of TPG in a statement. “Since joining the firm in 2015, Ken has been instrumental in developing our infrastructure and expanding our operating capabilities. Ken’s impact positioned TPG to become a public company and continues to enable our growth. We thank him for his leadership, partnership, and significant contributions over many years.”

Vazquez-Ubarri joined TPG in 2018. Most recently, she was partner and chief human resources officer of the firm. Before joining TPG, Vazquez-Ubarri spent more than a decade at Goldman Sachs, where she last served as the firm’s global head of talent and chief diversity officer.

Founded in San Francisco in 1992, TPG has $139 billion of assets under management.