TPG Rise Climate appoints Lebovitz as partner and infrastructure head

TPG Rise Climate, TPG‘s climate investing platform, has named Scott Lebovitz as a partner and head of infrastructure.

In this new role, Lebovitz will focus on the firm’s new strategy targeting investments in infrastructure and real assets that are critical to global decarbonization and energy transition marketplaces.

Lebovitz comes to TPG after more than 25 years at Goldman Sachs where he most recently served as a partner and global co-head and co-CIO of infrastructure investing in the firm’s asset management division.

He will join TPG in the second half of 2024 and be based in New York.

“We see substantial capital deployment opportunities to build real assets in the future, both within our current TPG Rise Climate portfolio and across the broader climate sector,” said Jim Coulter, TPG founding partner and managing partner of TPG Rise Climate in a statement. “TPG Rise Climate Transition Infrastructure will be a natural evolution of our climate investing platform, offering our clients a risk-return profile positioned between core infrastructure and private equity.”

Founded in San Francisco, TPG has $212 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2023.