TPG Rise Climate to buy TIC services firm AmSpec

TPG Rise Climate has agreed to acquire AmSpec Group, a testing, inspection and certification company specializing in energy, commodities and fuels. No financial terms were disclosed.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Olympus Partners will retain a minority stake in AmSpec.

“As part of its broad set of services, AmSpec has developed deep expertise in the control of pollutants and emissions factors in legacy fuels, and they will play a critical role in processing, testing, and certifying the growing volume of increasingly complex renewable fuels that we see coming online,” said Marc Mezvinsky, a partner at TPG and senior member of its climate investing team in a statement. “We are thrilled to be investing in AmSpec’s best-in-class lab network at this inflection point in the global fuels mix, and we look forward to working closely with the management team to enter new markets and accelerate the global energy transition.”

As part of the transaction, Mezvinsky will join AmSpec’s board of directors along with TPG Rise Climate’s Roger Stone and Tracy Wolstencroft, a TPG senior advisor who served as former president and CEO of both the National Geographic Society and excutive search and management consulting company Heidrick & Struggles. He also served as former chair of Goldman Sachs’ clean energy technology practice.

Goldman Sachs and Baird served as financial advisors to AmSpec and Morgan Lewis served as legal counsel to AmSpec.

AmSpec was founded in 1986.

TPG Rise Climate is the dedicated climate investing strategy of TPG’s global impact investing platform TPG Rise.