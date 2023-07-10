TPG to acquire Forcepoint’s Global Governments and Critical Infrastructure unit

Francisco Partners will retain a minority interest in Forcepoint G2CI and remain the controlling shareholder in the Forcepoint commercial business.

TPG has agreed to acquire Forcepoint’s Global Governments and Critical Infrastructure business. Francisco Partners will retain a minority interest in Forcepoint G2CI and remain the controlling shareholder in the Forcepoint commercial business. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Sean and the Forcepoint G2CI team have been excellent partners and built a thriving business that will benefit from operating as its own standalone business,” said Brian Decker, a partner at Francisco Partners in a statement. “We are excited to remain investors in the business and partner with the management team and TPG to help it continue to grow and succeed.”

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Citi and Barclays served as financial advisors to Forcepoint and Francisco Partners. Paul Hastings LLP served as legal advisor to Forcepoint and Francisco Partners. Piper Sandler served as financial advisor to TPG, and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as legal counsel.

Based in Austin, Forcepoint is a cybersecurity company.

Founded in San Francisco in 1992, TPG has $137 billion of assets under management.

Francisco Partners targets the technology industry. Francisco has approximately $45 billion in capital raised to date.