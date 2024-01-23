TPG to invest in HR and tech services platform G&A Partners

Piper Sandler served as financial advisor to G&A, and Dentons served as legal counsel to the company.

TPG has agreed to invest in Houston-based G&A Partners, a human resources and technology services platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

“As companies contend with increasingly complex regulatory environments, the importance of the employee experience remains paramount,” said Peter Munzig, a partner at TPG in a statement. “For nearly three decades, G&A has demonstrated a track record of growth and helping solve their customers’ most complex human capital needs.”

Piper Sandler served as financial advisor to G&A, and Dentons served as legal counsel to the company. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP and Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to TPG.

Based in San Francisco, TPG has $212 billion of assets under management.