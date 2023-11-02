TransAlta to buy Heartland Generation from ECP in $658m deal

The deal is valued at about $658m, inclusive of the assumption of $268m of low-cost debt

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024

Based in Calgary, TransAlta owns, operates and develops a fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the US and Australia

TransAlta Corp has agreed to acquire power generation company Heartland Generation and its entire operations in Alberta and British Columbia from Energy Capital Partners (ECP).

The deal is valued at about $658 million, inclusive of the assumption of $268 million of low-cost debt, with an expected EBITDA multiple of around 5.5x. It is expected to close in the first half of 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

Heartland owns and operates generation assets consisting of 507 megawatts (MW) of cogeneration, 387MW of contracted and merchant peaking generation, 950MW of gas-fired thermal generation, transmission capacity and a development pipeline that includes the 400MW Battle River Carbon Hub.

Based in Calgary, TransAlta owns, operates and develops a fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the US and Australia. The company will finance the transaction using cash on hand and draws on its credit facilities.

“With this acquisition we are pleased to announce the addition of highly flexible and complementary assets to our Alberta portfolio. As the energy transition continues to drive new investment in renewables in the province, our assessment is that the market will require low-cost, highly flexible and fast-responding generation, which will be supportive to grid reliability over the coming years. This transaction will support us in maintaining our competitive positioning and ensure we have a robust and diversified portfolio, which together with our marketing capabilities, can complement and support a cleaner grid,” said John Kousinioris, president and CEO of TransAlta, in a statement.

“ECP is proud of the transition progress that Heartland has made since its acquisition in 2019 through our early coal conversions and the advancements of the Battle River Carbon Hub, all the while consistently delivering reliable electricity to the province. We are excited for TransAlta to continue advancing the energy transition and meeting the reliability and electricity needs of Alberta,” said Andrew Gilbert, an ECP partner.

ECP is a private equity firm investing in power, renewables, storage and sustainability and decarbonization infrastructure. The firm has its headquarters in Summit, New Jersey.