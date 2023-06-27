Transom recruits Waddell as operating partner

In his new role, Waddell will monitor Transom portfolio companies, evaluate new investment opportunities, and support business development and other business activities.

Transom Capital Group has named Kevin Waddell as an operating partner. In his new role, Waddell will monitor Transom portfolio companies, evaluate new investment opportunities, and support business development and other business activities.

Most recently, Waddell was the CEO of SemiTorr Group. He began his career as an integrated circuit and computer designer at Hewlett-Packard. After graduating from Stanford Business School, Waddell spent 18 years with The Boston Consulting Group in Chicago and Warsaw, Poland.

On the deal, Russ Roenick, a managing partner at Transom, said in a statement, “Kevin is a battle tested operator, who brings a wealth of knowledge to the Transom operations team. Having worked closely with him during our ownership of SemiTorr Group, we could not be more excited to add his strategic vision and operational acumen to the Transom team.”

Based in Los Angeles, Transom Capital Group invests in the middle market.