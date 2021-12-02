TransUnion acquires Wicks Group-backed Sontiq for $638m

TransUnion has completed its acquisition of Sontiq, a Nottingham, Maryland-based technology-enabled security and identity protection company. The purchase price was $638 million. The seller was Wicks Group, which first invested in Sontiq in 2017. The New York-based private equity firm reported the sale returned a 12.6x multiple on invested capital.

PRESS RELEASE

TransUnion Completes Acquisition of Sontiq

CHICAGO, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Sontiq, a leader in digital identity protection and security, for $638 million.

Sontiq provides solutions including identity monitoring, restoration, and response products and services to empower consumers and businesses to proactively protect against identity theft and cyber threats. Sontiq’s focus on identity security complements TransUnion’s digital identity assets and solutions, and the combined company will offer a comprehensive set of omnichannel solutions to make trust possible for consumers and businesses.

“We’re pleased to complete this acquisition and look forward to beginning the integration of Sontiq into TransUnion,” said Chris Cartwright, President and CEO of TransUnion. “Bringing the Sontiq family of products into TransUnion’s portfolio creates a best-in-class identity protection and cyber security platform that advances our focus on digital safety and security, providing a comprehensive set of tools for consumers and businesses to transact with greater certainty.”

Sontiq’s Intelligent Identity Security platform serves as the foundation of its identity theft and cyber threat protection solutions, which are delivered directly to consumers and indirectly through partners. Sontiq’s identity security monitoring products incorporate TransUnion’s credit data and are highly complementary to TransUnion’s capabilities. The combination of TransUnion and Sontiq will result in a more comprehensive set of offerings that are expected to significantly increase growth opportunities for TransUnion.

J.P. Morgan acted as exclusive M&A advisor to TransUnion and also acted as lead left financing arranger. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC acted as joint arrangers for TransUnion. Loeb & Loeb LLP served as legal counsel to TransUnion. Jefferies acted as lead financial advisor to Sontiq. DLA Piper served as legal counsel to Sontiq.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing an actionable picture of each person so they can be reliably represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.®

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

http://www.transunion.com/business

About Sontiq

Sontiq, a TransUnion company, is an intelligent identity security company arming businesses and consumers with a full range of award-winning identity and cyber monitoring solutions, as well as best-in class restoration and response offerings. Sontiq products empower millions of customers and organizations to be less vulnerable to the financial and emotional consequences of identity theft and cybercrimes. Sontiq has an outstanding track record for delivering high-touch support and fraud remediation services, demonstrated through its 99% customer satisfaction ratings.