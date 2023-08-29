TriArtisan-backed TGI Fridays appoints Coleman as CEO

Coleman joined the company in October 2022 where he led the domestic corporate and franchise stores as well as the TGI Fridays brand as US President and chief marketing officer

Coleman was a senior vice president and CMO of Dave & Busters

Also, he held various leadership roles at Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, and as CMO of Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Restaurant chain TGI Fridays has named Brandon Coleman III as CEO.

Headquartered in Dallas, TGI Fridays is backed by TriArtisan Capital Advisors.

“Brandon has proven time and time again that innovation layered on top of rich brand history is the key to sustained and impactful growth,” said Rohit Manocha, co-founder of TriArtisan Capital Advisors in a statement. “Since first coming to the company as our Chief Marketing Officer, following a storied career in the restaurant industry, Brandon has been driving greater relevance and stronger connection with today’s consumers.”

Based in New York City, TriArtisan was founded in 2002.