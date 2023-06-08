Tricor Pacific invests in natural stone producer Eden-Valders

Eden-Valders Stone is an Eden, Wisconsin-based natural stone producer, owning and operating ten quarries

It was founded by the Gesell family in 1950

President Barry Gesell will continue to lead the company

Tricor Pacific Capital, a Canadian family office, has invested in Eden-Valders Stone, an Eden, Wisconsin-based natural stone producer. No financial terms were disclosed.

Tricor partnered in the deal with EXI Investment Partners and the company’s management team, including president Barry Gesell. Gesell will continue to lead Eden-Valders.

Founded by the Gesell family in 1950, Eden-Valders owns and operates ten quarries, which have been formed over time to create durable and high-performing natural stone. Each of the company’s quarries and processing centers are located in Wisconsin and serve residential, commercial and institutional markets across North America.

On the deal, Shawn Lewis, CEO and managing director of Tricor, said in a statement, “We are delighted to announce the investment in EdenValders Stone by Tricor Pacific Capital. Eden-Valders’ longstanding reputation for excellence in the natural stone industry aligns with our commitment to investing in exceptional businesses led by exceptional people. We are excited to join forces with Barry Gesell and his talented team to build on the business’ proud history and support their continued growth and success.”

Tricor is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Based in Lake Forest, Illinois, EXI Investment Partners invests in small and mid-size industrial and business services companies.