Tricor Pacific Capital acquires Ireland’s Treaty United FC

Ciara McCormack will be the co-owner and CEO of Treaty United FC

The club was founded in 2020 to bring League of Ireland football back to the Mid West

Tricor will support and enhance the governance and strategic direction of the club together with its leadership and local management team

Tricor Pacific Capital has acquired Treaty United FC, a professional Irish football club in Limerick, Ireland, in partnership with Ciara McCormack. No financial terms were disclosed.

McCormack will take charge as CEO of Treaty United FC, the first female co-owner and CEO of a men’s and women’s club in the League of Ireland. She is the former Republic of Ireland women’s international and current Treaty United FC player.

Treaty United FC was founded in 2020 to bring League of Ireland football back to the Mid West.

Tricor will support and enhance the governance and strategic direction of the club together with its leadership and local management team.

Shawn Lewis, CEO and managing director, Tricor Pacific Capital, said in a statement: “Tricor is incredibly proud to be partnering with Ciara to make a long-term investment in Treaty United FC. We look forward to working closely with the League of Ireland and the Limerick community to build the club and see it become a thriving organization that will inspire the many generations of footballers to come.”

Based in Vancouver, Tricor is a family office.