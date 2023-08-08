TricorBraun buys beverage packaging firm CanSource

TricorBraun is a global packaging company

Holland & Knight served as legal advisor to Broadtree and CanSource

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Broadtree invests in the lower middle market

TricorBraun has acquired CanSource, a Longmont, Colorado-based beverage packaging solutions provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

CanSource was backed by Broadtree Partners.

“Broadtree is very excited about this acquisition and believes that TricorBraun is perfectly suited to further grow CanSource,” said Johannes Zwick, managing partner at Broadtree in a statement. “We are proud of the growth the company has experience with Broadtree and believe that this transaction will further enhance value for the company and its customers.”

Following the acquisition, CanSource will operate as CanSource, a TricorBraun company.

TricorBraun was founded in 1902.