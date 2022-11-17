Ares, Ontario Teachers’-backed TricorBraun to buy Merlot Packaging

Merlot Packaging is a Vancouver-based rigid packaging distributor specializing in high-quality closures, serving customers in the nutraceutical segment.

St. Louis, Missouri-based packing business TricorBraun has acquired Merlot Packaging, a Vancouver-based rigid packaging distributor specializing in high-quality closures. It serves customers in North America’s nutraceutical segment.

No financial terms were disclosed.

“Our acquisition of Merlot Packaging continues our long history of strategic investment and growth in Canada,” said Court Carruthers, president and CEO of TricorBraun, in a statement. “We look forward to combining the expertise of TricorBraun and Merlot to serve nutraceutical customers across North America.”

TricorBraun is backed by AEA Investors, Ares Management and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan. Last year, Ares and Ontario Teachers’ acquired a majority stake in the company.

Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is North America’s largest distributor of primary packaging. It provides solutions across a wide array of customer end-markets in plastic, glass, and aluminum containers, closures, dispensers, tubes and flexibles..