Trilantic and Investcorp-backed RoadSafe acquires sign manufacturer WRI

WRI is RoadSafe’s eighth acquisition in the past two years

Trilantic North America targets the business services and consumer sectors

Founded in 1982, Investcorp is a global alternative asset manager based in Bahrain

RoadSafe Traffic Systems, which is backed by Trilantic North America and Investcorp, has acquired Woodbridge, Illinois-based Western Remac, a provider of sign manufacturing and installation services. No financial terms were disclosed.

WRI is RoadSafe’s eighth acquisition in the past two years.

“RoadSafe is excited to continue our expansion with WRI. We have successfully performed large sign manufacturing and overhead installation in our New England region for years and are very pleased to bring these additional services to our existing Midwest customers and grow our private sector client base. WRI has very deep roots in our industry, and we will leverage its experienced management team’s commitment to quality and safety as we integrate them into RoadSafe’s operations,” said Joe Scarano, president of RoadSafe, in a statement.

Chicago-based RoadSafe is a provider of traffic safety services, pavement markings and traffic safety products.

Trilantic North America invests in the middle market. The firm targets the business services and consumer sectors.

Founded in 1982, Investcorp is a global alternative asset manager based in Bahrain.