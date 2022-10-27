Trilantic-backed OLS acquires landscape supplies firm Geobunga

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP served as legal advisor to OLS

Outdoor Living Supply launched in partnership with Trilantic North America in late 2020

Geobunga was started in 2009 by Layla and Andrew Dedrick, previous owners of Bella Pietra

Outdoor Living Supply, which is backed by Trilantic North America, has acquired Honolulu-based Geobunga, a provider of garden elements, natural stone, pavers, bulk materials, and landscape supplies. No financial terms were disclosed.

Geobunga was started in 2009 by Layla and Andrew Dedrick, previous owners of Bella Pietra.

“We are excited to welcome Geobunga to the OLS family of companies,” said Brian Price, CEO of OLS, in a statement. “The Geobunga acquisition provides us with a strong entry into the Hawaiian market. Layla and Andrew have built an outstanding business that combines stellar customer service and product innovation with operational integrity. We look forward to growing with this talented team for years to come.”

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP served as legal advisor to OLS.

Outdoor Living Supply is a distribution platform for outdoor living products. Outdoor Living Supply launched in partnership with Trilantic North America in late 2020.

Trilantic North America has managed six private equity fund families with aggregate capital commitments of $9.9 billion.