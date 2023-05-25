Trilantic-backed OLS buys natural stone provider Stoneworld

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP served as legal advisor to OLS

Stoneworld was founded by Rhett Robison in 2003

Trilantic North America invests in the middle market

Outdoor Living Supply, which is backed by Trilantic North America, has acquired Mapleton, Utah-based Stoneworld, a provider of natural stone, masonry, hardscape and landscape supplies. No financial terms were disclosed.

OLS is a distribution platform for outdoor living products.

“We are delighted to welcome the Stoneworld team to the OLS family of companies,” said Brian Price, CEO of OLS, in a statement. “Rhett, Kolby, Cody and Beau have built an exceptional team and reputation in this dynamic market, that includes Salt Lake City. There are many obvious product synergies and opportunities for our platform to accelerate growth, and we are excited by the potential of what we can accomplish together.”

