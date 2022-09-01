Trilantic-backed OLS buys stone and landscape supplies distributor Stone Garden

This acquisition further strengthens OLS’s presence in the Carolinas and extends its footprint into the coastal market

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP served as legal advisor to OLS

Outdoor Living Supply, a portfolio company of Trilantic North America, has acquired Stone Garden, a distributor of natural and cultured stone, landscape, and hardscape supplies to the Cape Fear region of North Carolina. No financial terms were disclosed.

Stone Garden was founded in 1999 by Nina Brown, who will continue to lead the company.

“We are excited to welcome Nina and her dedicated team to the OLS family of companies. This represents our fifth location in North Carolina and our first location in the fast-growing coastal market,” said Brian Price, CEO of OLS. “Nina has built an outstanding business and shares our commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience. We look forward to growing with Stone Garden for years to come.”

Outdoor Living Supply is a distribution platform for outdoor living products with a specific, differentiated focus on hardscapes. Outdoor Living Supply launched in partnership with Trilantic North America in late 2020.

Trilantic North America’s primary investment focus is in the business services and consumer sectors. Trilantic North America has managed six private equity fund families with aggregate capital commitments of $9.9 billion.