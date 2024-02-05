Trilantic North America-backed OLS buys stone supplier The Rock Place

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP served as legal advisor to OLS

Outdoor Living Supply, which is backed by Trilantic North America, has acquired The Rock Place, a Tennessee-based stone supplier. No financial terms were disclosed.

OLS is a distribution platform for outdoor living products.

“We are thrilled to welcome The Rock Place to the OLS family of companies,” said Brian Price, CEO of Outdoor Living Supply in a statement. “The Rock Place has built an exceptional team and shares our commitment to customer service and growth vision. This partnership provides us with an exciting runway for expansion in middle Tennessee.”

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP served as legal advisor to OLS.

The Rock Place was founded in 2008.

Trilantic North America invests in the middle market. The private equity firm targets the business services and consumer sectors.