Trilantic North America-backed Taymax acquires Planet Fitness franchisee Saber Fitness

Taymax, which is backed by Trilantic North America, has acquired Saber Fitness, a California-based operator of Planet Fitness clubs. No financial terms were disclosed.

Taymax is a Planet Fitness franchisee.

This acquisition is Taymax’s fifth since securing an investment from Trilantic North America in 2018. Also, the transaction expands Taymax’s footprint to 150 Planet Fitness locations across North America.

Saber’s Planet Fitness was founded in 2013.

“Saber has established an impressive business that is trusted by customers and employees across California, and we are confident this addition to our platform will further solidify our commitment to offering members a non-intimidating, high-value, affordable fitness experience,” said Tim Kelleher, co-founder and CEO of Taymax, in a statement. “This partnership presents a significant growth opportunity for Taymax in attractive markets with favorable demographic trends. We are excited to expand Planet Fitness’ well-respected services to more communities across North America.”

A health club franchise in North America, Planet Fitness had approximately 17 million members and 2,410 stores in 50 states, D.C., Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia, as of December 31, 2022.

North Point Mergers & Acquisitions was financial advisor to Saber Fitness on the transaction and Lathrop GPM served as its legal advisor. Kirkland & Ellis LLP provided legal counsel and Lathrop GPM acted as franchise counsel to Taymax.

Founded in 2009, Taymax operates 150 Planet Fitness health clubs in the greater San Antonio, Nashville, Huntsville, Tallahassee, Jacksonville, Pittsburgh, Sacramento, San Jose, East Bay, Los Angeles, Inland Empire, Toronto, western Ontario, Ottawa, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador regions.

Trilantic North America invests in the business services and consumer sectors. Trilantic North America has managed six private equity fund families with aggregate capital commitments of $9.9 billion.