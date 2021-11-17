Trilantic North America promotes Siegman to managing director

Trilantic North America has promoted Dan Siegman to managing director. Currently, Siegman is a director of Asset Living, Outdoor Living Supply, Tercera and WebFX.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trilantic North America, a leading, growth-focused private equity firm, announced today the promotion of Dan Siegman to Managing Director.

Mr. Siegman has played an integral role in expanding the firm’s business services practice, most recently leading an investment in digital marketing firm WebFX and launching Tercera, an IT services platform. He is currently a director of Asset Living, Outdoor Living Supply, Tercera and WebFX.

“Dan has contributed tremendous value to our business services team over the years, helping to lead recent investments this year in WebFx and Tercera,” said Charlie Ayres, Chairman and Managing Partner of Trilantic North America. “Beyond his involvement in sourcing new deal opportunities and working with portfolio company management teams, Dan has been a fantastic team player and role model for his junior colleagues. We are thrilled to promote him to Managing Director and to see all that he will accomplish in this new role.”

Mr. Siegman joined Trilantic North America in 2013 as a Senior Associate. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Siegman worked at Invus Opportunities, a private equity firm, and at The Boston Consulting Group. Mr. Siegman holds an M.B.A. from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a B.A., summa cum laude, in International Relations and History from the University of Pennsylvania.

About Trilantic North America

Trilantic Capital Management L.P. (“Trilantic North America”) is a leading, growth-focused middle market private equity firm focused on control and significant minority investments in North America. Trilantic North America’s primary investment focus is on the business services, consumer, and energy sectors. Trilantic North America currently manages six private equity fund families with aggregate capital commitments of $9.7 billion. Trilantic North America has been recognized by Inc. Magazine’s 2021 list of Top Founder-Friendly Investors and has also been named one of GrowthCap’s Top 25 Private Equity Firms for Growth Companies. For more information, visit www.trilanticnorthamerica.com.