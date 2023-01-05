Trilantic North America promotes Siegman to partner

He currently serves as a director of WebFX and Tercera.

Trilantic North America has promoted Dan Siegman to partner.

Siegman leads investments in the business services sector, including the tech-enabled services sub-sector, at Trilantic North America. He led recent platform investments in WebFX, a tech-enabled digital marketing provider, and Tercera, an IT services firm.

“Dan is an exceptional team player, role model and leader, and we are thrilled to promote him to Partner,” said Charlie Ayres, chairman and managing partner of Trilantic North America in a statement. “Since joining our firm nearly a decade ago, Dan’s unique expertise with tech-enabled businesses and industry knowledge have been invaluable in driving the growth of our portfolio companies, as well as Trilantic North America’s continued development and success. We look forward to continuing to work closely alongside him to create value for our portfolio companies and investors, as well as across our firm.”

