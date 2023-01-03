Triller rejoins Vinson & Elkins from Carlyle

Prior to joining Carlyle, Triller was a partner at Vinson & Elkins from 2011 to 2017.

Triller was managing director and co-head of energy credit at Carlyle

He focuses on advising investment funds in complicated alternative finance transactions

Triller has a law degree from the University of Virginia

Todd Triller has rejoined law firm Vinson & Elkins as a partner in the M&A practice in the New York office. Previously, he worked at The Carlyle Group, where he was managing director and co-head of energy credit.

Triller was a partner at Vinson & Elkins from 2011 to 2017 prior to joining The Carlyle Group.

Triller focuses on advising investment funds in complicated alternative finance transactions. He also has experience counseling private equity, credit funds and financial institutions in connection with a range of energy transactions, including renewables, sustainable fuels, power, midstream and upstream oil and gas.

“This is an incredible time to come back to Vinson & Elkins with the firm so well-positioned to help clients navigate the energy transition and infrastructure investments,” said Triller, in a statement. “The firm’s outstanding reputation as a leader in private equity and finance has continued to grow, and I look forward to reuniting with my former colleagues to help our clients pursue and realize their goals.”

Triller has a JD degree from the University of Virginia School of Law and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginial McIntire School of Commerce. He is admitted to practice in New York, Virginia and Washington, D.C.