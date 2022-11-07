Trilogy Capital Partners backs Scarlet Security & Risk Group

SSRG is a Calgary-based provider of guarding, risk management, investigations and technology services for government facilities, aviation, healthcare, mining, oil and gas and major construction projects.

Trilogy Capital Partners has announced its investment in Scarlet Security & Risk Group (SSRG). No financial terms were disclosed.

Headquartered in Calgary, SSRG is a provider of guarding, risk management, investigations and technology services for government facilities, aviation, healthcare, mining, oil and gas and major construction projects. It has seen significant growth both organically and through acquisition over the last five years, according to Trilogy, including through recent purchases of Lions Gate Risk Management Group and Arc Protection Corp.

“Trilogy sees many opportunities and is focused on investing in businesses with top-tier management teams,” said Stephen Reid, Trilogy CEO. “SSRG is one of the best managed growth companies we have ever seen, and we recognize the potential of the team to become the national leader in high-end security services.”

Trilogy is a Calgary-based family office and investment firm that invests in founder-owned Canadian companies with liquidity or growth needs.

In addition to SSRG, Trilogy is invested in telecommunications, fibre to the home, advanced building materials, hospitality and private education businesses.