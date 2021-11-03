Trinity Capital adds new managing director to team

Trinity Capital Inc has named Phil Gager as managing director of origination. Gager joins Trinity from Stifel Bank where he was a managing director. Gager is based in Boston.

PHOENIX, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) (“Trinity Capital” or “Trinity” or “Company”), a leading specialty lender providing debt and equipment financing to growth-stage companies, today announced the appointment of Phil Gager as Managing Director, Origination in Boston, Massachusetts. Gager, who has been a part of the venture ecosystem for over 20 years, joins the Trinity team to grow the company’s origination efforts in the East Coast region.

“I am excited to have Phil join the team. His East Coast tech network and national healthcare network will be invaluable as we continue to grow our portfolio. His expertise across the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and healthcare sectors will enable us to further our investments in those verticals,” said Kyle Brown, the Company’s President and Chief Investment Officer.

Mr. Gager joins Trinity from Stifel Bank where he served as Managing Director and worked with venture-backed growth stage companies in the technology and healthcare verticals on a variety of debt transactions, including term loans and recurring revenue-based lines of credit. Prior to Stifel, Phil oversaw the New England region for Square 1 Bank, later acquired by Pacific Western Bank. With more than 20 years in the New England venture ecosystem, Phil brings Trinity a deep network of investors and entrepreneurs, along with in-depth experience working with companies in the healthcare sector.

“I am thrilled to be joining Trinity Capital,” Mr. Gager said. “The firm has built a high-quality portfolio and a stellar reputation, particularly over the last few years. Having partnered with the team on several transactions over the years I know them to be highly collaborative with their customers, smart, and forward thinking.”

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital, an internally managed, specialty lending company, which has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, is a leading provider of debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth-stage companies that are backed by both venture capital and institutional equity investors. Trinity’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, which consist primarily of term loans and equipment financings, as well as working capital loans, equity, and equity-related investments. Trinity believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience, and track record in lending to growth stage companies. For more information, please visit https://trincapinvestment.com/.