Trinity Hunt-backed Dataprise acquires tech services provider RevelSec

Dataprise, which is backed by Trinity Hunt Partners, has acquired Texas-based RevelSec, a managed service provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

Dataprise is a provider of managed IT, cybersecurity and cloud solutions.

RevelSec was formed in 2011.

“Dataprise has built the most complete portfolio of end-to-end technology solutions to power business today and transform tomorrow. Aligned with our client-first commitment, we are expanding our national footprint to combine our premier technology services with local support in the regions our clients are demanding,” said Steve Lewis, CEO of Dataprise in a statement. “RevelSec’s growing client base and high customer satisfaction levels coupled with their cybersecurity-focus make them the ideal addition to the Dataprise family.”

Based in Dallas, Trinity Hunt targets the business, healthcare, and consumer services sectors. The private equity firm was founded in 1993.