Trinity Hunt-backed Dataprise buys cybersecurity firm Cohere

Dataprise, which is backed by Trinity Hunt Partners, has acquired New York City-based Cohere, a security-first managed services provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

Dataprise is a provider of managed IT, cybersecurity and cloud solutions.

“Cohere built a solid cybersecurity foundation for its client base in the New York area and beyond. Their robust, layered security approach complements Dataprise’s managed cybersecurity offerings that are built at scale with world-class technology and supported by an elite team,” said Steve Lewis, CEO of Dataprise in a statement. “By joining Dataprise, Cohere’s employees and clients will benefit from a greater geographic reach, an extended network of IT professionals, and a robust solution set designed to support and protect organizations end-to-end.”

Dataprise was founded in 1995.

Based in Dallas, Trinity invests in the middle market. The private equity firm was founded in 1993.