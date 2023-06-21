Trinity Hunt-backed Supreme Optimization buys marketing agency Clarity Quest

Supreme Optimization was founded in 2015

Trinity Hunt Partners targets business, healthcare, and consumer services companies

Trinity has over $1.7 billion of assets under management

Supreme Optimization, which is backed by Trinity Hunt Partners, has acquired Connecticut-based marketing agency Clarity Quest Marketing. No financial terms were disclosed.

Supreme Optimization is a life science digital marketing agency.

“We are very excited to partner with Clarity Quest to broaden our capabilities and industry expertise,” said Sheldon Zhai, Supreme’s founder and CEO in a statement. “Our clients will benefit greatly from the all-encompassing suite of services and a highly differentiated team of strategists that the combined agency will offer, giving them the best possible opportunity to achieve their marketing goals.”

Supreme Optimization was founded in 2015.

Trinity Hunt Partners targets business, healthcare, and consumer services companies. The firm has over $1.7 billion of assets under management.