Trinity Hunt invests in commercial landscaping firm Riverside Services

Katten Muchin Rosenman served as legal advisor to Trinity Hunt

Trinity Hunt targets services businesses

Based in Dallas, Trinity Hunt Partners has over $1.7 billion of assets under management

Trinity Hunt Partners has made an investment in Massachusetts-based Riverside Services, a commercial lanscaping company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Moving forward, Riverside President Mark Levine will remain a significant shareholder.

“Riverside’s seasoned team has established a strong reputation for excellence in client service and delivery,” said Garrett Greer, a partner at Trinity Hunt, in a statement. “Our partnership will focus on developing a leading commercial landscaping maintenance and enhancement services platform — building on Riverside’s strong presence in the Northeast and strategically investing within key markets across the U.S. alongside like-minded businesses and operators.”

Katten Muchin Rosenman served as legal advisor to Trinity Hunt.

Based in Dallas, Trinity Hunt Partners has over $1.7 billion of assets under management. Trinity Hunt targets services businesses.