Trinity Hunt invests in HVAC services provider Alliance Group

Alliance CEO Steve Knowles will remain in his role.

Katten Muchin Rosenman served as legal advisor to Trinity Hunt while GrayRobinson served as legal advisor to Alliance Group

Alliance Group was founded in 2010

Trinity Hunt Partners has over $1.7 billion of assets under management

Trinity Hunt Partners has made a majority investment in Vermont-based Alliance Group, a provider of commercial HVAC services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Alliance CEO Steve Knowles will remain in his role moving forward.

“Alliance’s impressive track record of growth, along with its commitment to quality service, made this partnership a perfect fit to launch our platform,” said Garrett Greer, a partner at Trinity Hunt, in a statement. “We look forward to scaling the business through strategic acquisitions across the U.S. and supporting management as they continue to execute on organic growth initiatives.”

Katten Muchin Rosenman served as legal advisor to Trinity Hunt while GrayRobinson served as legal advisor to Alliance Group.

Alliance Group was founded in 2010.

Trinity Hunt Partners has over $1.7 billion of assets under management. The firm targets business, healthcare, and consumer services companies.