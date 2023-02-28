Trinity Hunt invests in MarksNelson’s advisory business

MarksNelson LLC, a licensed CPA firm, will provide attest and assurance services, and MarksNelson Advisory LLC will provide business advisory, tax, and non-attest services

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Trinity Hunt while Lathrop GPM LLP served as legal advisor to MarksNelson

Trinity Hunt Partners invests in the middle market

Trinity Hunt Partners has made an investment in the advisory business of MarksNelson, an accounting, tax and advisory firm based in Kansas City. No financial terms were disclosed.

The investment will support MarksNelson’s growth initiatives.

Going forward, MarksNelson LLC, a licensed CPA firm, will provide attest and assurance services, and MarksNelson Advisory LLC will provide business advisory, tax, and non-attest services.

“Our rallying cry at MarksNelson is ‘Move Forward,’ and we are proud to link arms with Trinity Hunt as we build the premier business advisory firm in the U.S.,” said MarksNelson Managing Partner Josh Beck, in a statement. “Not only does the Trinity Hunt team have an impressive track record of growing professional service businesses, we found them to be uniquely aligned with our culture. Our partner group is excited to see what this significant growth catalyst will bring for our team and clients.”

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Trinity Hunt, with Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP providing regulatory counsel. Lathrop GPM LLP served as legal advisor to MarksNelson.

Trinity Hunt Partners invests in the middle market. The private equity firm has $1.7 billion of assets under management.