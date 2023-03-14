Trinity Hunt Partners invests in Supreme Optimization

Supreme is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico

Trinity Hunt is a growth-oriented private equity firm based in Dallas, Texas

The firm manages more than $1.7bn of assets

Trinity Hunt Partners made a majority investment in Supreme Optimization, a digital marketing agency focused on life sciences. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Supreme Optimization is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Trinity Hunt will assist Supreme in accelerating the firm’s growth through investments in talent and infrastructure, in addition to acquiring complementary businesses to create a full-service agency focused on life sciences clients, according to a release.

“Our team is impressed with Supreme’s unique culture and ability to achieve outsized growth outcomes for its clients,” said Mike Steindorf, partner at Trinity Hunt. “We look forward to building on Supreme’s strong foundation as we scale the business both organically and through M&A.”

Katten Muchin Rosenman served as legal advisor to Trinity Hunt.