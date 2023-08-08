Trinity Hunt promotes Morgan and Oakes to partner

Morgan joined Trinity Hunt in 2019 and Oakes came on board in 2015.

Prior to Trinity Hunt, Morgan had roles at Harren Equity Partners and Harris Williams

Before Trinity Hunt, Oakes worked at Credit Suisse’s investment banking division

Based in Dallas, Trinity Hunt Partners targets business, healthcare, and consumer services companies

Trinity Hunt Partners has promoted George Morgan and John Oakes to partner.

Morgan joined Trinity Hunt in 2019 and Oakes came on board in 2015.

Prior to Trinity Hunt, Morgan had roles at Harren Equity Partners and Harris Williams.

Before Trinity Hunt, Oakes worked at Credit Suisse’s investment banking division.

“George has consistently helped drive successful outcomes for our portfolio companies and investors. A true leader with a positive influence on our team’s culture, we look forward to the continued impact he will have on our growth,” said Managing Partner Blake Apel in a statement.

Based in Dallas, Trinity Hunt Partners targets business, healthcare, and consumer services companies. The private equity firm has over $1.7 billion of assets under management. Trinity Hunt was founded in 1993.