Triple Oak Power deal on track by year-end: sources

EnCap Investments, Yorktown Partners and Mercuria Energy Group remain engaged with potential buyers for the Portland, Oregon-based wind development company. Marathon Capital is advising the company sale.

EnCap Investments’ energy transition group and co-investors Yorktown Partners and Mercuria Energy Group remain engaged with potential buyers for onshore wind development company Triple Oak Power, with a deal slated to be announced by the end of the year, said two sources familiar with the matter.

As previously reported by PE Hub, the three sponsors of the Midwest and Pacific Northwest-focused wind developer had originally intended to reach a sale over the fall but the sellers and potential buyer required extra time for due diligence and other milestones, the sources added.

One of the sources said since the sale process was launched early in the summer, the process languished later in the year based on valuation differences between the seller group and potential buyers. The second source said despite a slow process moving against the broader M&A market, the sponsors remain committed to announcing a sale transaction.

According to Mercom Capital Group, an Austin, Texas-based public relations and renewable energy data firm, corporate M&A activity for renewable energy developers through the third quarter has remained sluggish, as “deals have been slow to close as investors have become very cautious of inflated valuations.” Other factors hindering renewables M&A processes include labor shortages and grid interconnection delays, Mercom noted.

Triple Oak’s sale process is still expected to appeal to a PE sponsor or foreign strategic buyer, as reported.

With a 7.5GW development pipeline and small operating portfolio, the target company is likely to see up to $750 million in sale proceeds, based on its nimble corporate structure and capital-light business model, two of the sources said.

Triple Oak could be attractive to another PE investor or a foreign strategic firm based on its management team’s experience developing projects throughout the West Coast and upper-Midwest regions, as reported by PE Hub. The nascent company formed in 2020, with less than 30 employees, making it an easy add-on acquisition for a sponsor or new market entrant strategic.

The second source said the renewable energy M&A market “has seen a dearth of wind development companies entering the market since 2021,” as investors and buyers have shifted almost exclusively to solar and energy storage companies.

Marathon Capital, which is advising the sale process for the company, declined to comment. EnCap, Yorktown and Mercuria Energy could not be reached for comment.

Triple Oak Power would represent a third exit for EnCap Energy Transition I, the inaugural energy transition and sustainable infrastructure fund of Houston-based EnCap, a historic upstream oil and gas and midstream energy private equity group.

In August, EnCap and Apollo Global Management agreed to sell Broad Reach’s battery storage business to Engie, a utility company based in La Défense, France. Yorktown Partners and Mercuria Energy Group were also co-selling sponsors. For more on that deal, see PE Hub’s interview with Shawn Cumberland, EnCap Energy Transition managing partner.