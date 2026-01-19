Triton forms new architecture and engineering group Formicon

- Based in Frankfurt, it generates annual revenue of nearly €30m
- The investment is made via Triton Smaller Mid Cap Fund II
- Formicon includes blfp, IBJ Planungsgesellschaft, Enertec and SGP3
Triton has established Formicon, a nationwide group of architecture and engineering companies.
Formicon services range from technical building equipment for schools, universities, hotels and administrative buildings, with a focus on energy supply and environmental technology, to healthcare construction and medical technology planning.