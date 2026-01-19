Industrial/Manufacturing

Triton forms new architecture and engineering group Formicon

  • Based in Frankfurt, it generates annual revenue of nearly €30m
  • The investment is made via Triton Smaller Mid Cap Fund II
  • Formicon includes blfp, IBJ Planungsgesellschaft, Enertec and SGP3

Triton has established Formicon, a nationwide group of architecture and engineering companies.

Formicon services range from technical building equipment for schools, universities, hotels and administrative buildings, with a focus on energy supply and environmental technology, to healthcare construction and medical technology planning.

