Triton Pacific-backed Tasty Chick’n buys two KFC restaurants in Alabama

The purchase price was less than $300,000 per restaurant.

Tasty Chick’n is a KFC/Taco Bell franchisee

Tasty Chick’n is also part of the Triton Pacific-backed restaurant management company Tasty Restaurant Group

Tasty Restaurant Group manages a portfolio of nearly 400 quick service restaurants, which include Pizza Hut, Burger King and Dunkin’

Tasty Chick’n, a portfolio company of Triton Pacific Capital Partners, has acquired two KFC restaurants in Alabama. The purchase price was less than $300,000 per restaurant.

Tasty Chick’n is a KFC/Taco Bell franchisee. It is also part of the Triton Pacific-backed restaurant management company Tasty Restaurant Group, which manages a portfolio of nearly 400 quick service restaurants on behalf of Triton Pacific sponsored funds. These restaurants include major brands such as Pizza Hut, Burger King, Dunkin’, Baskin-Robbins, KFC and Taco Bell operations across 22 states.

“We are excited to expand our presence in Alabama and are encouraged by the growth prospects of this acquisition,” said Craig Faggen, Triton Pacific’s CEO, in a statement. “KFC is as known leader in the quick service restaurant industry, and these two restaurants fit well into our existing Alabama territory, further supporting Tasty Chick’n’s growth and investment approach. We expect these restaurants to be key contributors to the broader portfolio and its value creation strategy.”

Founded in 2001, Triton Pacific invests in established small and mid-size companies.