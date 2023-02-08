Triton Pacific-backed Tasty Hut buys Pizza Hut restaurant in Kentucky

Triton Pacific’s Tasty Restaurant Group is a quick service restaurant operator

Tasty Hut, which is backed by Triton Pacific Capital Partners, has acquired a Pizza Hut restaurant in Monticello, Kentucky. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Pizza Hut is a well-established leader in the quick service restaurant industry,” said Craig Faggen, Triton Pacific CEO, in a statement. “We are excited to continue to expand our base of operations in our targeted core markets. The growth prospects of this acquisition are encouraging, and we expect it to be a key contributor to our broader portfolio and our overall value creation strategy.”

Tasty Hut now owns 221 Pizza Hut restaurants across 12 states. In total, Triton Pacific’s affiliated restaurant management company, Tasty Restaurant Group, manages a portfolio of nearly 370 quick service restaurants on behalf of Triton Pacific sponsored funds.

