Triton to invest in access control platform Wavelynx Technologies

Based in London, Triton invests in the middle market

Triton targets the business services, industrial tech, healthcare, and consumer sectors

The private equity firm was founded in 1997

Triton Partners has agreed to invest in Colorado-based Wavelynx Technologies, an open and secure access control platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

Moving forward, Wavelynx will remain an independent business.

Sachin Jivanji, an investment advisory professional at Triton, said in a statement, “Physical security is a key focus area for Triton. Our dedicated team of investment professionals and industry experts were able to identify Wavelynx as a platform that is on the right side of a number of the megatrends backing the sector and a company with a unique culture of innovation.”

Based in London, Triton is invests in the middle market. Triton targets the business services, industrial tech, healthcare, and consumer sectors. The private equity firm was founded in 1997.