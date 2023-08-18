Trive Capital-backed EarthLink buys internet provider One Ring Networks

Headquartered in Atlanta, EarthLink is an internet provider.

EarthLink, a portfolio company of Trive Capital, has acquired One Ring Networks, an Athens, Texas-based fixed wireless provider of voice and data services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Headquartered in Atlanta, EarthLink is an internet provider.

Also, John Jenkins, president of One Ring Networks, will serve as the newly appointed president of EarthLink Business Services.

On the deal, Shravan Thadani, a partner at Trive Capital, said in a statement, “EarthLink and One Ring are highly complementary businesses and together will provide ultra-reliable, high-speed internet services to businesses and consumers nationwide. Significant advances in FWA technology support One Ring’s offering and will enable EarthLink to take its business services capabilities to the next level for its customers.”

EarthLink was founded in 1994 and One Ring was founded in 2010.

Dallas-based Trive Capital invests in the middle market. The firm has more than $4 billion of regulatory assets under management.