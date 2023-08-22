Trive Capital-backed Forward Slope acquires enterprise AI software firm Hypergiant

Hypergiant CEO Mike Betzer will continue to lead the company

Forward Slope, a portfolio company of Trive Capital, has acquired Hypergiant Industries, an Austin, Texas-based developer of enterprise AI software.

Forward Slope is a San Diego-based software firm.

Hypergiant CEO Mike Betzer will continue to lead the company.

On the deal, David Stinnett, a partner at Trive Capital, said in a statement, “Hypergiant’s unique geospatial data visualization capability has positioned the company at the leading edge of C5ISR technologies that address mission-critical defense priorities. In an increasingly complex battlespace, Hypergiant is capable of rapidly delivering actionable insights to the warfighter.”

Included among the company’s select customers are the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force, the Department of Homeland Security, NASA and the U.S. Army.

Hypergiant was founded in 2018.

Hypergiant’s investors included lead investor Align Capital, along with GPG, Perot Jain, Beringer Capital, and Capital Factory.

Based in Dallas, Trive targets the middle market. The private equity firm has more than $4 billion of regulatory assets under management.