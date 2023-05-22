Trive Capital-backed Rubicon Bakers recruits Siethoff as CEO

Based in Richmond, California, Rubicon Bakers is a maker of baked goods.

Previously, Siethoff was general manager at Ball Corporation

Also, he held leadership roles at CSM Global Bakery Solutions, Wrigley, a subsidiary of Mars, McDonald’s, Unilever and Johnson & Johnson

Based in Dallas, Trive Capital invests in the middle market

Rubicon Bakers, which is backed by Trive Capital, has hired Sebastian Siethoff as CEO.

Based in Richmond, California, Rubicon Bakers is a maker of baked goods.

Previously, Siethoff was general manager at Ball Corporation. Also, he held leadership roles at CSM Global Bakery Solutions, Wrigley, a subsidiary of Mars, McDonald’s, Unilever and Johnson & Johnson.

Siethoff takes over the CEO role from Andrew Stoloff and Leslie Crary who purchased the business in 2009.

On the appointment, Chris Zugaro, a partner at Trive Capital said in a statement, “This is an exciting time for Rubicon Bakers. Andrew and Leslie have led this business from its infancy to a significant part of the retail baking space. Having a CEO with Seb’s experience will allow Rubicon to navigate its next phase of growth.”

Rubicon Bakers was founded in 1993.

Based in Dallas, Trive Capital invests in the middle market. The private equity fir has more than $4 billion of regulatory assets under management.