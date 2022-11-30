Trive Capital backs software firm Forward Slope

D.A. Davidson acted as financial advisor to Trive Capital on the deal.

Trive Capital has made an investment in San Diego-based Forward Slope, a provider of mission-critical software and surveillance solutions for the defense industry. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the transaction, David Stinnett, a partner at Trive Capital, said in a statement, “Forward Slope’s unique software and technical service capabilities have established the company as a preeminent provider of C2 and related analytics solutions that address critical national security objectives. We believe that the company’s core competencies in data fusion and system modernization will become increasingly important as the battlespace becomes more interconnected. Through a combination of organic investment and potential acquisitions, we are excited to partner with Forward Slope to build another platform supporting the defense against the growing threat of near-peer nation states.”

Sheppard Mullin served as legal counsel to Forward Slope. D.A. Davidson acted as financial advisor to Trive Capital while Haynes & Boone LLP served as legal counsel.

Based in Dallas, Trive Capital has over $4 billion in regulatory assets under management.