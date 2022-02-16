Trive invests in SIE

Trive Capital has invested in Systems Innovation Engineering, a New Jersey-based tech-driven defense services firm. No financial terms were disclosed. KAL Capital Markets LLC acted as financial advisor to Systems Innovation Engineering on the deal.

PRESS RELEASE

MULICA HILL, New Jersey

Trive Capital (“Trive”), the Dallas-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce its recent investment in Systems Innovation Engineering (“SIE” or the “Company”). Headquartered in Mulica Hill, New Jersey, SIE is a technology-driven defense services firm that provides systems engineering and design services for radar/RF, directed energy, counter-UAS systems and other emerging defense technologies. The Company has a proven track record of driving innovation and improving supplier reliability and system affordability across defense supply chains, as well as providing ongoing logistics support.

“We are excited to partner with SIE management in support of the next phase of the Company’s innovation and expansion,” commented Brad Wiginton, Managing Director at Trive Capital. “We believe the SIE team has built a differentiated set of capabilities and a reputation for solving complex challenges across the defense supply chain and improving industrial base resiliency. Trive looks forward to providing capital and resources to help the business achieve continued growth and value to its customers.”

David Stinnett, Partner at Trive Capital commented, “we believe that SIE is well positioned to benefit in the near and long-term from continued investing by the defense industry into technologies tied to near peer nation state threats including next-generation missile defense systems, directed energy and hypersonic technologies. SIE has the technical expertise to help in both the design and engineering of these emerging technologies, as well to serve as a supply chain partner as these products transition to the production phase.”

Systems Innovation Engineering President, Mike Frederickson stated, “SIE’s unique supply chain position and strong core value proposition for our customers has resulted in tremendous growth since inception. We look forward to continuing this momentum and supporting our customers with our technical capabilities and subsector expertise. We chose to partner with Trive based on their knowledge in the sector, strategic approach and shared vision in SIE’s future.”

The transaction represents Trive’s most recent partnership within its Structured Capital Strategy, where the firm can tailor bespoke debt and equity structure for strategically viable, middle market companies.

KAL Capital Markets LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Systems Innovation Engineering. Haynes & Boone LLP served as legal counsel to Trive Capital.

[About Systems Innovation Engineering (SIE)

Systems Innovation Engineering provides defense suppliers with strategic solutions that transform the efficiency and effectiveness of product development, manufacturing and sustainment. Through technical capabilities and decades of expertise, SIE is committed to working with suppliers to drive value and improve supply chain reliability for critical defense technologies.