Trivest and Queens Court form and invest in Pet Resort Hospitality Group

The announcement follows PRHG’s acquisition of Play All Day, a five-location pet resort across New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

Based in Coral Gables, Florida, Trivest was founded in 1981

Trivest’s targeted sectors include consumer & retail, healthcare, niche manufacturing, technology and business services

Queens Court Capital backs small to medium-sized acquisitions

Trivest Partners and Queens Court Capital Management have formed and invested in Pet Resort Hospitality Group, a pet services platform focused on daycare, boarding, grooming and training.

The announcement follows PRHG’s acquisition of Play All Day, a five-location pet resort across New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

“PRHG represents a unique opportunity for Trivest to partner with a talented and experienced leadership team to build a leading, full-suite pet services platform,” said Brian Connell, a partner at Trivest, in a statement. “Trivest’s strategy of partnering with and growing founder and family-owned businesses in fragmented industries is well-aligned with PRHG. We plan to leverage Trivest’s deep consumer services experience to help PRHG become one of the leading pet services companies, while preserving the lasting legacies and established brands that founders have built.”

Based in Coral Gables, Florida, Trivest was founded in 1981. Targeted sectors include consumer & retail, healthcare, niche manufacturing, technology and business services.