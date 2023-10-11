Trivest appoints Gracer as ESG director

Based in Miami, Trivest targets founder-led and family-owned businesses in the U.S. and Canada

Since its founding in 1981, Trivest has completed more than 500 investments, totaling over $8 billion in value

Trivest Partners has named Allison Gracer as director of environmental, social and governance.

Gracer is based in Southern California.

“It’s not enough to just have a written policy for ESG,” said Todd Jerles, a partner at operations at Trivest in a statement. “At Trivest, we’ve taken steps to establish benchmarks and a reporting cadence to uncover challenges and value creation opportunities related to ESG, and we are confident that the Firm and our entire portfolio will be stronger and healthier because of it,”

